Paris Saint-Germain Women's Pullover Hoodie

COMFORT AND VERSATILITY WITH PARIS IRIDESCENCE. Rep the continued collaboration between Jordan Brand and French soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in this Pullover hoodie. It's made from cozy, brushed fabric with a loose fit. Iridescent details on the chest emblem and piping along the body seams use colors inspired by the team's 4th kit. Jordan x Paris Saint-Germain The partnership between Jordan brand and Paris Saint-Germain is rooted in sport and reflected in culture. The bold defiance of the Jumpman seamlessly aligns with the sophisticated flair of Parisian fashion, elevating sportswear couture and exposing both brands to new audiences. Paris Iridescence Inspired by Paris Saint-Germain's 4th team kit, the hoodie features pop-color taping along the vertical body seams. The large Paris/Jumpman crest has an iridescent color-shifting effect. Special Paris Details Little details have a big effect, like the metal grommets that are stamped with "Paris" and "Jordan" and the "Paris" embossed metal drawcord tips. Heavy Brushed Fleece Heavyweight French terry fabric is thick, warm and softly brushed for comfort. Product Details Softly lined hood with drawcord Stretch cuffs and waistband Embroidered "ICI C'EST PARIS" (here is Paris) Body/Hood Lining: 82% cotton/18% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ7497; Color: Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult