Paris Saint-Germain Women's Fleece Hoodie

A VERSATILE PULLOVER WITH PARIS PRIDE. The Paris Saint-Germain Fleece Hoodie combines classic Jordan cut lines with the colors of Paris' home kit. It's made from softly brushed fleece with cozy lined hood and contrast piping set in along the seams. Chest graphics are a play on the club's iconic stripe design. Jordan x Paris Saint-Germain The ongoing partnership between Jordan brand and Paris Saint-Germain is rooted in sport and reflected in culture. The bold defiance of the Jumpman seamlessly aligns with the sophisticated flair of Parisian fashion, elevating sportswear style and exposing both brands to new audiences. Brushed Fleece Premium French terry fabric feels smooth on the exterior and brushed along the inside for softness. Paris x Jordan DNA The colors are inspired by Paris Saint-Germain's home kit. The contrast piping set in along the seams are inspired by Jordan's iconic Wings jacket. The Paris/Jumpman graphic is a play on the club's iconic stripe design. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Elastic hem band and cuffs Kangaroo pocket Printed graphics Body/Hood Lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DC0461; Color: White/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult