Parkinson's Disease Awareness Ribbon Parkinsons Ribbon Tote Bag

Just because you are fighting Parkinson's disease doesn't mean you can't be awesome! Fight Parkinsons A nice motivation gift in Parkinson's disease awareness month april with a ribbon to support fighter with courage. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.