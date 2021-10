Celebrate your casual style with the Parnell Oxford from Ben Sherman. Comes in a variety of upper materials. Lace-up construction with metal eyelets. Logo patch at tongue. Textile lining and insole. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 44 (US Men's 11), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.