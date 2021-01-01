The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The rag bone Parque Thong Sandal is designed with soft foam padded straps and a memory foam footbed. Wrapped in recycled stretch fabric and featuring a classic cork midsole. Soft recycled stretch fabric. Foam padded thong straps. Molded memory foam footbed. Cork midsole with accent welt trim. 82% recycled PET, 18% elastane upper and lining. Synthetic rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Womens 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.