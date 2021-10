Planning on going on a Hawaiian tropical holiday? Already tasting those deliciously cool margaritas on the tip of your tongue? If so, this funny parrots drinking margarita hawaiian birds design is perfect for you to wear. Look cool, sexy and ready to get your groove on in your tropical parrots drinking margaritas garment. Perfect for the summer holidays! Ideal gift for birthday, graduations and Christmas occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem