Party College Liquor Shots Vodka Tequila Alcohol Hands T-Shirt

If you love to Party then this is the right Print for you. Show everyone that you love booze and Shots, with the funny liquor bottle hands design. For all the Vodka and Tequila lovers, who like to have a fun night out. With the booze hands design, you are the star at every party or in every bar. Show that you are into art as well as liquor. For all the College Party People out there. Show that you like to have some shots of tequila or vodka with your friends. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem