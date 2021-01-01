Connelly Party Cove Mini Wedgie Float, pool

Enjoy a relaxing seat while floating in the pool this summer with the Connelly Party Cove Mini Wedgie Float. This hourglass-shaped float keeps you comfortable and supported in the water and allows you to use your hands freely at the same time. It is constructed of comfy closed cell foam and has a UV-protectant vinyl dipped coating. It can support a person up to 125 pounds. FEATURES: Recreational float suitable for 1-person use Hourglass shaped Can be used as seat cushion when not in water Constructed of closed cell foam for comfort Vinyl dipped for UV protection and added durability Supports person up to 125 lbs. Dimensions: 18.3” x 17.1” x 1.5” Style: 67180045