Party Dawn Top

Appear fabulous this summer in this stunning crop top. It has an elasticized scoop neckline and an elastic waist hem, which we love. Plus, the puffy short sleeves give this top a femme touch, making it perfect for a brunch with friends or for your next summer vacay! Features:- Faux button detail along snug bodice- Puffy short sleeves- Scoop neckline and square back- Elastic waist hem- Black floral printThrow it with denim jeans like we did here, add a white sneakers and you've got your daytime look. We also it paired with Party Dawn Maxi Skirt for a summery boho look.