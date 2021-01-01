Laura Geller Party in a Palette Set of 4 Full Face Palettes

It's a party in a palette! Are you home for the holidays like we are? If so, this set of four palettes from Laura Geller have got you covered, whether you're attending a festive feast or having a cozy movie night at home. This stunning collection of full face palettes contains golden, rosy, berry, and taupe hues suitable for every occasion. Each palette includes a mirror, six eye shadows, blush, and highlighter perfectly curated for all your fun times ahead. Plus, each shadow has its own unique directive (base, lid, crease, inner corner, outer corner, line) to guide you through application. Get party-ready in no time! How do I use it: Eye shadows: Each eye shadow shade is labeled with a specific application direction. First, apply Base shade all over eye up to brow bone. Second, apply Lid shade all over the lid. Third, apply Crease shade in the crease area of the lid. Fourth, apply Inner Corner shade to tear duct area of the eye. Fifth, apply shadow to the Outer Corner of the lid. Lastly, apply Liner shade to the top of the lash line and along bottom lashes if desired. Blush: Brush color over the apples of your cheeks for instant radiance. Highlighter: Apply to the high points of your face to give dimension and accentuate your features. From Laura Geller. Includes: