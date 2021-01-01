Party in Vegas - Getting Lucky in Las Vegas - 91st Birthday Tote Bag

Perfect Vegas birthday party gift to wear on the Las Vegas Strip or downtown Fremont Street gambling at the casino playing poker, blackjack or slot machines or bottle service at your 91st birthday party in the club or day drinking poolside at the hotel. This Las Vegas 91st birthday party gift features "Getting Lucky in Las Vegas For My 91st Birthday" w/ Vegas poker chip & dice w/ playing cards suits clip art graphics. Click the Las Vegas Birthday Party brand link for matching Vegas birthday squad designs! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.