Heather Gray 'Aries' V-Neck Tee - Women. It's in your stars to enliven your wardrobe with a touch of magic via this playful boyfriend tee crafted from a cotton blend that provides cool breathable comfort.Full graphic text: Aries.Size M: 29" from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dry Imported, screen printed in the USA