Autumn 'Bee Happy' Chest-Graphic Crewneck Top - Women. An empowering graphic helps brighten your day when you don this cotton-blend tee cast in a versatile hue for easy matching. Does not include pants or shoesFull graphic text: Be happy (the word be is represented by a bee).52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials