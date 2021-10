Sage 'Lake Life' Mountain Scene Boyfriend Tee - Women. Stay comfortable when you're relaxing at home or running errands in this lightweight tee that features a soft cotton blend. Full graphic text: Lake life. Cuz beaches be salty.Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA