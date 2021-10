Charcoal Leopard 'Love' Buffalo Check Heart Boyfriend Tee - Women. Refresh your casual-day staples with this cotton-blend tee that adds a pop of personality to your look with its charming graphic print. Size M: 29" long from high point of shoulder to hemFull graphic text: Love.Unisex fit52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA