Party On! Women's Tee Shirts Sand - Sand 'Let It Ride' Bull Boyfriend Tee - Women

Sand 'Let It Ride' Bull Boyfriend Tee - Women. Slip into the softness of this cotton-blend boyfriend tee and enjoy the fun graphic sentiment. Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphics with minor smudges, blurs or a faded look are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.Full graphic text: Let it ride.Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, sublimation printed in the USA