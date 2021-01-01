Party On! Women's Tee Shirts Sage - Sage 'Mama Bear' Camo Bear Boyfriend Tee - Women

Sage 'Mama Bear' Camo Bear Boyfriend Tee - Women. Bring a heartwarming addition to your casual closet courtesy of this tee showcasing your Mom pride.Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphics with minor smudges, blurs or a faded look are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.Full graphic text: Mama bear.Size M: 29" long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, sublimation printed in the USA