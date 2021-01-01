Party On! Women's Tee Shirts Sage - Sage 'Route 66' Boyfriend Tee - Women

Sage 'Route 66' Boyfriend Tee - Women. Proclaim your wanderlust for the world to see with the legendary highway graphic and relaxed cut of this cotton-blend boyfriend tee. Full graphic text: Route 66.Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, sublimation printed in the USA Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphics with minor smudges, blurs or a faded look are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.