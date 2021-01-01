Party On! Women's Tee Shirts Tan - Tan Scribble Painted Pumpkin Boyfriend Tee - Women

Tan Scribble Painted Pumpkin Boyfriend Tee - Women. Celebrate the changing of the season with this harvest-themed graphic text crafted with a soft, cotton-blend material. Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphics with minor smudges, blurs or a faded look are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.Size M: 29" long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dry Imported, sublimation printed in the USA