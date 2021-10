Gray Spiral Tie-Dye Lips Boyfriend Tee - Women. Add graphic flair to your casual ensembles with this cotton crewneck tee that makes a bold statement. Size note: If in-between sizes we recommend sizing up for a looser fit. Note: Each print will be unique due to the tie-dye process.Size M: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA