Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a rose gold PVD stainless steel bangle bracelet. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Calvin Klein Party Small Silver Dial Bangle Ladies Watch K8U2S616.