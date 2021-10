Grab some cake and ice cream and throw a party in your bathtub with this party-themed Spa Day Gift Set from Da Bomb. This travel-size gift set includes a Party Bomb™, Party Salts™ and a loofah. Watch carefully as the pineapple bath bomb and bath salt dissolve because there's a surprise inside. Perfect for adults and kids alike. (Everyone loves surprises.) To learn more about Da Bomb Bath Fizzers visit: dabombfizzers.com.