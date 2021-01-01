Guerlain Parure Gold compact refill foundation, with its precious dual-faceted pigMensts combined with a collagen-boosting. A foundation and a pressed powder, this unusual and sensory compact texture is designed to give both comfort and lasting hold. Series: Parure Gold Radiance Foundation SPF 30. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1 oz. Color: # 12 Rose Clair/ Light Rosy. Barcode: 3346470420144. Parure Gold Radiance Foundation SPF 30 - # 12 Rose Clair/ Light Rosy by Guerlain for Women - 1 oz Foundation.