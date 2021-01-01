Yellow gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed yellow gold bezel. Silver dial with blue hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 32 mm. Case thickness: 8.77 mm. Round case shape. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Cartier Pasha Silver Dial Black Leather Ladies Watch WJ11891.