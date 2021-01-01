Pastel Goth Baphomet Ramen Noodles Japan Food Satanic Goat Premium T-Shirt

Features a kawaii satanic Baphomet monster goat eating ramen noodles. Great for fans of pentagram, 666, and occult. Pastel Goth goat for fans of the kawaii sub culture pastel goth and nu goth. Awesome occult Baphomet for a noodles lover. Great satanic goat nu goth for any emo, anime, and japan fans who like a satanic, skull, and Kohai tees. Show that you are black on the inside but pastel goth on the outside. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.