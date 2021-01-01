Pastel Goth Heart Ribcage With Butterflies & Flowers T-Shirt

Pastel Goth Heart Ribcage With Butterflies & Flowers Design. A hot new trendy subculture of Japanese Harajuku fashion with many subcultures such as Pastel Goth, Pastel Grunge, Menhera Kei, Yami Kawaii, Harajuku Punk clothes Pastel goth Heart Ribcage with Butterflies & Flowers design. A heart-shaped ribcage protecting its pastel color human heart with a colorful flowers and butterflies. For Otaku, anime lovers, manga lovers, otaku, and weeaboo who love Anime Kawaii and Japan Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem