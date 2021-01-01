It started out as a Harmless hobby, cake bakers, pastry chef T-Shirt

Funny tee for a woman who works as a baker or pastry chef or just loves baking. Makes a perfect tee for cake bakers, donut bakers, chefs, culinary experts, cake decorators & more. This Baking Lover design is an exclusive novelty design. Grab this Baker This fashion style is a great present for men, women, boys and girls who loves cooking and baking. Give this to family, friends and colleagues who are food addicts and have a sarcastic kind of humor. Husband and wife can have this on dinner dates too! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem