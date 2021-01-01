Marina Moscone Patchwork Tunic Dress

Bold vertical seams run the length of this tunic style dress creating a sleek patchwork look while raw edge seaming finishes with an edgy flair. Roundneck Short sleeves Pullover style Side seam pockets Patchwork seaming Raw edge trim Viscose/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2. Designer Rtw - Designer Atrium Collect > Marina Moscone > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Marina Moscone. Color: Black Canary Red. Size: 0.