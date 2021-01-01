Hope Macaulay Patchwork Turtleneck Wool Sweater By Hope Macaulay in Pink Size L/XL

Handstitched with care using luxe merino wool, this turtleneck features a colorful patchwork motif that's guaranteed to turn heads. Pair it with go-to denim and clogs for a cozy cool-weather ensemble. About Hope Macaulay With each piece handmade-to-order by a small team of knitters and seamstresses across Northern Ireland, designer Hope Macaulay's eponymous line specializes in sumptuously soft knitwear and accessories. The bespoke label is powered by a belief in high-quality, bespoke knits, using only the finest of fabrications.