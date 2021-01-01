Patent Leather Eyelet-Embellished Mules

Step up your shoe game and exude sophistication along the way when you add these mules to your fall fashion repertoire. Standout features we are loving: those eyelet embellishments, of course. Bonus points for the fresh white patent leather finish that adds a pop of colour to your looks while also functioning as a neutral base to match with any outfit. Channel utilitarian chic when you slip into them to inject laidback cool vibes to a t-shirt and jeans combo. Complete your look with a pair of tinted sunglasses.