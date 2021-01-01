Ready to both add style to your outfit, as well as utility to your day, the Dooney Bourke Patent Shopper features an outside zip pocket , an ultra-glossy shine to catch anyone's eyes, and a matching double strap for easy carry Hidden inside phone pocket Constructed of patent leather. Lined interior. Zip top closure. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 12 in Depth: 4 in Height: 10 in Strap Length: 25 1 2 in Strap Drop: 11 in Weight: 1 lb 8 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.