Patria Y Vida Cuba Cuban Liberty Movement. Cuban flag together with a fist of struggle in grunge look. Show your support with this incredible design. For men, women, boys and girls. Unite in the same sentiment for freedom of the beautiful country of cuba! Viva Freedom! A fantastic retro vintage design and perfect for every Cuban, or friend of the Cuban people, who identifies with the ideals of peace, freedom, justice, prosperity. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem