Tumi Patricia Backpack

Fabric: Technical weaveBack laptop compartment with padding fits up to 12 laptopFront zip pocket with locking zipper pull2 side pockets, one with water-resistant liningQuick-access phone pocket with magnetic snapMain compartment with zip pocket, patch pockets, and pen holderFront compartment with card slot and key clipIntegrated TUMI TracerAdjustable shoulder strapsLinedWeight: 17oz / 0.48kgImported, China Measurements Height: 12.5in / 32cm Length: 9.5in / 24cm Depth: 5.75in / 14.5cm