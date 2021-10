Tee is for a US Soldier or Special Forces birthday, Fourth, Fathers Day, Veterans, Memorial, 4th of July or Christmas gift idea for serving the United States of America. For living, fallen & disabled USA POWS & veterans of Iraq, Vietnam War, Afghanistan, WWI, WWII & other combat. A present for a wife, family, mom or dad who supports vets. For men, women, teens, children, kids, youth, toddlers, teenagers. Thanks! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem