Vintage San Francisco Baseball Flag | Patriotic Baseball Tank Top

The Vintage San Francisco Baseball Flag shirt's a tribute to baseball in San Francisco & the USA! Based on the USA flag, the design features the San Francisco skyline & a baseball bat in the flag! Also a great gift for patriotic baseball fans in your life! Features a vintage giant baseball flag with the silhouette of the San Francisco skyline. Perfect to wear to the ballpark, or even back to school any season; winter spring, summer & fall! If you love SF and giant baseball flags, this was made just for you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem