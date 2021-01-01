Patriotic "Blessed" One Nation Under God Tshirt Christian Premium T-Shirt

Great Christian Shirt with Jesus on the cross and the vintage retro distressed style. Two Christian quotes Isaiah 40:31 & Psalm 33:12. Perfect gift for Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving, or to wear as a group for church functions and gatherings. Great gift for grandpa, grandma, dad, mom, sister, brother, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, wife, husband, friend. Click the brand name to view more items with a similar design style. Everybody can find something that represents them and the things they love. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.