Patriotic Pumpkin Season Aesthetic Graphic Novelty Tote Bag

This Patriotic Pumpkin Aesthetic Graphic Novelty item is perfect for you to celebrate being a proud American pumpkin lover, addict or has an obsession with pumpkins. Great for men, women, girls, boys, tweenagers, teens, and kids. Our Patriotic Pumpkin Season Aesthetic Graphic Novelty item will be loved by anyone who loves the fall pumpkin season for decades. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.