Awesome gift for Patterdale Terrier lovers. This tee shirt is so Awesome. If you are a Patterdale Terrier owner, then this shirt is perfect for you. Show how much you love your pup or you just simply adore Patterdale Terrier by wearing this Patterdale Terrier tee. If you own an Patterdale Terrier, it is a Patterdale Terrier thing for everyday wear. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem