Patton Weatherproof Ankle Boot - 10/3E - Also in: 9/3E, 8/3E, 8/5/E, 13/D, 11/3E, 8/5/3E, 7/D, 12/E, 10/D, 9/D, 10/5/E, 8/E, 10/5/3E, 9/5/E, 9/E, 11/D, 11/5/D, 9/5/3E, 11/5/E, 14/D, 10/5/D, 8/D, 9/5/D, 11/E, 11/5/3E, 10/E, 12/D, 8/5/D

Rugged lace-up casual ankle boot - Five-eyelet short cap-toe boot - Inspired by the Higgins Mill - Relaxed Fit, slightly roomy feel - 360º Storm Welt weatherproof, sealed construction to conquer the elements - Waterproof membrane lining - CustomCork™ insole forms a custom fit - All-weather Dainite sole for premium traction - Built on the 1757 Last - Chromexcel waterproof leather dries soft and ages beautifully - Soft leather lining - Recraftable