The Frye Paul Lace-Up boot boasts long-lasting style and a secure fit that can be worn for work or casual days. Leather or suede upper. Leather type is stated in the color name. Traditional lace-up design for a secure fit. Goodyear welt construction. Smooth leather lining for comfortable next-to-skin feel. Lightly cushioned leather footbed for underfoot comfort. Leather and rubber outsole for long-lasting durability. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Shaft: 4 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.