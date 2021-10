Part of the Chunky Chain collection which beautifully captures Ralph Lauren's iconic expression of melding modernity and timeless style this polished 18K rose gold bangle is designed to be worn alone or stacked with other bracelets from the collection to create a masterful juxtaposition between chains and links. Handcrafted in a region of Italy renowned for its jewelry artistry this piece is pav7eacute;-set with 111 white diamonds totaling approximately 0.75 carats.