Sterling silver links are shaped into a moving art piece along your neckline! Each bar is crafted from etched sterling silver and linked together but fluid in motion. A delicate pop of natural amethyst is a gentle glamorous reminder against these modern geometric shapes. Necklace measures 15 inches long, plus a 2-inch extender for adjustable length, and features a lobster clasp. Piece comes with a “.925” sterling silver stamp as a symbol of guaranteed product quality.