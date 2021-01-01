Lifetime Payette Sit-Inside Angler Kayak, Sandstone, 116"

PADDLE NOT INCLUDED | Constructed of uv-protected high-density Polyethylene. Lightweight 44 lb. Design. Stable flat bottom Multiple footrest positions for different size riders. Large Cockpit with seat back. Paddle Holder shock cord straps Deep hull tracking channels. Stability chine rails. Easy carry handle Sharp keel for speed and tracking. Enclosed compartment with lid and shock cord strap. Paddle Holder shock cord straps Durable high-density Polyethylene (HDPE) construction. UV-Protected - will Not fade, crack, or peel