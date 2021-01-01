PB ParfumsBelcam PB Premiere Editions Version of Bombshell* Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, 1.7 fl oz

PB Premiere Editions version of Bombshell* Eau de Parfum Spray for women is a luxurious long-lasting fragrance formulated with premium quality oils. This version of Bombshell* is an irresistible floral fruity fragrance, a value conscious alternative to the designer fragrance. Wear it for a day at the office or on special occasions. PB Premiere Editions fragrances are not associated with Bombshell*, which is a trademark of the brand name manufacturer. PB Premiere Editions, version of Bombshell* by PB ParfumsBelcam, Eau de Parfum Spray for Women, 1.7 oz.