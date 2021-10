NOTE: There are fake PBTEEZ/PoopieBabies products out there! Buy the real thing! Make sure the manufacturer says "PBTEEZ", not "Generic" or otherwise. Monday-Monday …what can we say? We all know our Mondays. …Why complain? Just wear this, which says it all! (Throw in a bad-hair day too!) Plus, you haven't had your coffee yet! (We just hope everyday doesn't feel like a Monday.) Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem