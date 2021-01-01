The DynaFit PDG 2 Ski Boot is a touring ski boot with a lightweight construction and race-inspired design to give you ultimate speed all over the mountain. It's compatible with Cramp-In crampons for extra grip while hiking and Features the Driving Spoiler 2.0 for increased walkability. The Ultra-Lock system and Speed Nose increase efficiency downhill and make it easy to swap between modes. Whether you've got a need for speed or you're training for next race, this sleek boot sets you apart from the pack. Features of the DynaFit PDG 2 Ski Boot Pdg velcro buckles Ul Tralock 1.0 closure system Speed nose Driving spoiler 2.0 Fabric Details Shell: Grilamid Cuff: Carbon fiber