Ileana Makri - Ileana Makri's necklace is encrusted with 0.19ct of diamonds and colourful semi-precious stones, totalling 0.25ct, informed by the founder's jewellery studies at the Gemological Institute of America. It's handcrafted at the label's Greek atelier from 18kt rose gold that weighs 1.70g with a peace charm thread along a lightweight cable chain.