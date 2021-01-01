Peace Love Crayfish Lobster Lover Crawfish Foodie Seafood T-Shirt

A crawfish festival theme design for peace-loving and peaceful shellfish or seafood lovers. Celebrate the Mardi Gras festival with this 'Peace, Love & Crawfish' art for day drinking festival partying cajun eating Southern Louisiana peace movement supporter Funny crawfish sayings for crawfish lovers who like to eat a lobster. Great if you love going to crawfish boils or crayfish. Great outfit for your next crawfish boil while pinching tails and sucking heads off the mudbugs or crawdads, and drinking beers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem