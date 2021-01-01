Peace Love Deliver Delivery Driver Postal Worker Tote Bag

This design with the saying Peace Love Deliver is the perfect souvenir for postmen, postal workers and parcel deliverers and retired mailmen. A perfect souvenir for people who work for the post office or package delivery service. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.