Peace Love Murfreesboro Tennessee TN Resident Nashville Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the US Cities design of our Citizen themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Home State fans, this Nationality trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10316700223 ways to use this vintage Citizenship themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Race inspired look your Homeland addicts will surely love. Perfect for USA everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.